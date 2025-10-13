But government pilot program shows early progress in management of antibiotics amid growing concern over drug resistant bacteria

South Korea’s use of antibiotics has surged to one of the highest levels among OECD countries, raising alarm over the growing threat of drug-resistant "superbugs" and prompting urgent calls for stronger management measures.

According to recent data compiled by the OECD, South Korea recorded 31.8 daily doses per 1,000 people in 2023, the second highest among the organization's members.

Use has sharply increased from 25.7 doses in 2022, when Korea already ranked fourth, well above the OECD average of 18.9.

Experts warn that the excessive and indiscriminate use of antibiotics accelerates the emergence of antimicrobial-resistance (AMR), which the World Health Organization has identified as one of the top 10 global health threats since 2019.

AMR renders standard treatments for bacterial infections ineffective. This can result in prolonged hospitalization, higher medical costs and even death. The risk is especially grave for children, the elderly and patients with weakened immune systems.

“South Korean hospitals tend to rely heavily on antibiotics because their operations are driven by a performance-based system,” an orthopedic doctor told The Korea Herald. “To show better treatment outcomes, hospitals often prescribe antibiotics to raise cure rates. But when used excessively, this practice can pose serious risks to patients.”

To combat such a growing crisis, the KDCA launched a pilot Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (ASP) last year, designed to ensure that antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary and used in optimal doses and durations, under the supervision of trained professionals.

The initiative assigns specialized personnel to hospitals to systematically monitor and guide the use of antibiotics, aiming to both reduce misuse and improve treatment outcomes.

Early results suggest the program is improving management of antibiotics, according to the KCDA, although it did not say whether it had reduced their use.

A survey conducted by Hanyang University’s industry cooperation foundation found that hospitals participating in the ASP showed significantly higher antibiotic management standards, with all participating hospitals operating a restricted antibiotic program to oversee prescriptions of specific drugs, compared to only 56.6 percent of non-participating hospitals.

Moreover, 59.2 percent of ASP hospitals routinely switched to more suitable antibiotics based on microbial test results, while fewer than 10 percent of other hospitals outside the program did so.

However, the shortage of trained specialists remains a serious obstacle to improved use. More than half of hospitals with over 300 beds cited the lack of qualified staff as a reason for not joining the initiative.

Recognizing both the urgency and the positive early impact, the KDCA plans to expand the program’s reach.

“Proper use of antibiotics is about protecting the lives of vulnerable patients, especially the elderly and children who are most susceptible to infection,” said KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan.

“We will work to make ASP a standard part of hospital culture and extend it to smaller and long-term care facilities.”

The government also plans to strengthen cooperation with academic institutions to train antimicrobial specialists and develop practical clinical guidelines for hospitals nationwide.