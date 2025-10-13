Youngone Corp., South Korea’s leading apparel and textiles manufacturer, announced Monday that it received an award at the 2025 Women Corporate Directors Visionary Awards in recognition of its efforts to advance gender diversity and inclusion.

The awards, hosted by WCD, the world’s largest network of women corporate board members, recognize companies and leaders who excel in corporate governance, financial performance and diversity initiatives. Youngone was honored in the Emerging Leadership category.

It is the first Korean company to be honored at the awards, joining the ranks of past recipients such as Moncler and Shiseido Company.

“I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of Youngone at such a prestigious event,” Youngone Chair Sung Ki-hak said during his acceptance speech. “I extend my deepest gratitude to all the dedicated women in our company who have contributed to our continuous growth and success.”

“Providing equal opportunities for women has ultimately made our company stronger and helped us outperform others. Together, let us continue to build a better world — one where women and men alike are equally respected, valued and empowered.”

The award recognizes the company’s long-standing commitment to inclusive leadership.

According to the company, women make up 70 percent of all employees and nearly 60 percent of department head-level managers at its Seoul headquarters. It also noted that the average tenure of female employees exceeds that of their male counterparts by 1.5 years.

In its overseas operations, particularly in Bangladesh, Youngone has also significantly expanded female employment since entering the market in the 1980s, contributing to women’s economic independence and social advancement.

Michelle Wardian, president of Youngone Americas, shed light on the company’s continued focus on talent development through equitable hiring and evaluation practices. “We will further strengthen our inclusive culture to ensure these efforts contribute to our long-term competitiveness,” she said.