Parents injured, child unharmed; suspect found dead at home

A man in his 30s allegedly launched a knife attack against his upstairs neighbor family inside an elevator on Monday before being found dead in his home. The parents sustained injuries, but their child managed to escape unharmed.

The attack occurred at around 7:20 a.m. at an apartment in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, according to police officials. The victims consisted of the married couple in their 40s and their daughter who is attending an elementary school, all of whom live in the same building. The parents are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police officers who arrived on the scene found the suspect dead in his home. Early investigation did not find any evidence of foul play.

Officials said they are investigating the reasons for the attack, adding that it does not appear to have been triggered by "abnormal motives." The term "abnormal motives" is used in Korea to refer to crimes against apparently random members of the public for unconventional reasons.

Police have yet to talk to the victims about the attack.