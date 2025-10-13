진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

K-pop's struggle with ‘tampering’

기사요약: "중소돌의 기적"이라 불리며 소속사 어트랙트와 걸그룹 피프티피프티는 "큐피드"로 글로벌 인기를 얻었지만, 멤버들은 전속계약 해지를 주장했고, 어트랙트는 외부 세력이 템퍼링을 시도했다고 강하게 반발. 케이팝 산업에서 "템퍼링"에 대한 궁금증이 커지는데, 연예계 종사자들이 사건을 주시하는 이유는?

[1] From Fifty Fifty and EXO-CBX to NewJeans, the ever-popular K-pop scene has recently been overshadowed by tampering disputes that insiders warn could shake the foundation of the industry.

overshadow: 우울한 그늘을 드리우다, 신이나지 않게 만들다

tampering: 손대다, 함부로 변경하다 tamper with: 매수하다, 부정 수단을 쓰다

insider: 내부자

[2] Tampering, in K-pop, refers to unauthorized contact by an outside party — typically a rival agency or producer — with an artist still bound by an exclusive contract. While such cases were sometimes overlooked in the past, the massive investments required to launch an idol group, and the increased rewards that come with the industry's growth, have made a quiet settlement an increasingly tall order.

bound: bind-묶다; 독점 계약에 묶인

overlook: 간과하다,// 잘못 된 것을 못 본체하다

tall order: 무리한 요구

[3] Fifty Fifty dispute sets precedent. The most high-profile case erupted with girl group Fifty Fifty, who rose to global fame in 2023 with their Billboard Hot 100 hit “Cupid.”

erupt: 폭발하다, 터지다

[4] But in June that year, the group shocked the industry by filing for an injunction to suspend their contracts with their agency Attrakt. The agency responded by accusing “external forces” of trying to poach the members, raising suspicions of tampering. Those said to be behind the alleged attempt included none other than The Givers CEO Ahn Sung-il, who produced “Cupid,” along with two others.

injunction: 법원 명령

poach: 훔치다; 생선을 졸이다, 밀렵하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10585137

