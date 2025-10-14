BANGKOK, Thailand (The Nation/ANN) -- On Oct. 8, 2025, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, alongside its partners, launched the "Every Problem Can Improve with Listening" campaign as part of National Month of Listening in November, continuing for the second year. This campaign aims to promote the skills of "listening with the ears and seeing with the heart" to tackle loneliness and foster mutual understanding within society.

Dr. Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, CEO of ThaiHealth, shared that ThaiHealth, in collaboration with JitArsa Bank and Chulalongkorn University, conducted a survey on loneliness within Thai society. The survey, the first of its kind in Thailand, focused on people aged 18-75 and found that a staggering 83 percent of Thais experience loneliness. Of this, 18 percent reported feeling extremely lonely, and 65 percent felt moderately lonely.

The main cause of this widespread loneliness is the lack of social and emotional connections. The group most at risk are those living alone, urban dwellers, and individuals with health problems. When analyzing the results by occupation, office workers were found to be the most affected by loneliness. Furthermore, the survey revealed that 1 in 5 Thais believe Artificial Intelligence could provide better counseling than family members or friends, likely due to AI's ability to listen without judgement and provide more empathetic responses.

Pongthep emphasized that the loneliness felt by many people leads to significant mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress, which can have serious consequences for overall health.

In National Month of Listening, ThaiHealth is working to equip the public with the skills to manage feelings of loneliness by learning to listen actively. The campaign encourages organizations to create spaces where listening and building social connections can thrive, aiming to foster a healthier and more supportive society.

Dr. Sorrayut Ratanapojnard, Joint Director of JitArsa Bank, revealed that throughout November, a series of activities will focus on building listening skills, helping people tackle loneliness, and creating meaningful connections with themselves, the world, and nature. The goal is to improve spiritual health, with listening acting as a simple yet powerful starting point for accessing happiness and personal growth.

Sorrayut explained that understanding oneself through listening allows individuals to better care for others, whether through counseling, mentorship, or simply being there for others in times of need.

With Listening Skills Development for the General Public, individuals can take a test to assess their listening habits and evaluate which skills they need to improve. It offers e-learning content, an interactive listening game called "Listenian Game," and an e-book titled "Listening for Happiness," which will help people develop their listening abilities and engage in real-world experiences.

Creating Listening Spaces within Organizations is an innovative tool aimed at enhancing basic listening skills, improving awareness of thoughts, and promoting emotional sensitivity. The Listenian Card will be used by public and private organizations, civil society groups, and communities to create spaces for listening, tailored to the organization's culture. The initiative is expected to involve over 100 organizations by the end of November.