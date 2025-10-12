LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday that it has unveiled its new advanced material at a major plastics trade show in Germany.

LG PuroTec, an antimicrobial glass powder, was showcased at K 2025, a plastics and rubber trade show, which kicked off in the western German city of Dusseldorf last week, the company said.

PuroTec can be blended into a range of materials, including plastic, paint and rubber, to provide antibacterial and antifungal properties, helping to prevent odor, contamination and discoloration caused by microbial activity.

LG Electronics said that the material remains effective even in small quantities and can be easily mixed with a variety of base substances, enhancing its versatility across manufacturing industries. (Yonhap)