CJ OliveNetworks, the IT solution provider of CJ Group, is broadening its AI and software education programs and deepening collaboration with business partners through new initiatives aimed at joint growth and digital inclusion.

The company said it is reinforcing its commitment to community engagement and fair partnerships through its flagship AI and Software Creative Camp and the 2025 Partners’ Day event.

In September, CJ OliveNetworks conducted its Visiting AI and SW Creative Camp in collaboration with the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education and other entities for students across 20 elementary schools in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, to close the IT education gap.

Employees volunteered as instructors, offering hands-on coding sessions where students built self-driving model cars using the Neo Think-Car teaching kit while learning about sensors, motors and algorithm design through tablet-based block coding.

Over the past decade, CJ OliveNetworks’ creative camp has reached 15,000 students with support from 5,000 employee volunteers.

“We have consistently provided quality AI and SW education to digitally underprivileged youth, and we will continue to actively support more youth to grow into future AI and SW talents,” CJ OliveNetworks CEO Yoo In-sang said.

As part of its partner engagement efforts, the company also hosted 2025 Partner’s Day, attended by more than 40 executives and representatives from key strategic partners.

During the event, CJ OliveNetworks unveiled plans to expand customized benefits by business area, gather feedback from partners through regular networking sessions and enhance support programs to build sustainable supply chains.