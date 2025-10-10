A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s alleged ties to the Unification Church is expected to indict the church’s leader, Han Hak-ja, on Friday for multiple charges, including illegal political donations.

According to legal sources, the special counsel team — led by Min Joong-ki — plans to indict Han on for suspected offenses, including subornation of destroying evidence, occupational embezzlement, and violating the Political Funds Act and the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

The special counsel team summoned Han for questioning three times. Han, citing health concerns, failed to appear for all three sessions, prompting prosecutors to proceed with an indictment without additional questioning.

Han was detained on Sept. 23, and her period of detention is due to expire on Sunday. However, as prosecutors typically seek indictment ahead of weekend deadlines for administrative and procedural reasons, Han’s next indictment will likely be exercised on Friday.

The Unification Church leader is suspected of providing illegal political funds to the former conservative party’s floor leader, Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, in 2022, in pursuit of political backing by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Additionally, Han is suspected of allegedly gifting a high-end necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady and ordering a church official to destroy evidence related to her alleged overseas gambling ahead of a police investigation.

Han continues to deny such charges, however, claiming she never ordered or approved the delivery of illegal funds or gifts, and that she never ordered the church official to destroy evidence.