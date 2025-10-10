A 39-year-old woman who abetted violence against two 16-year-old boys has received a six-year prison term, suspended for one year in an appellate trial.

The appellate division of the Chucheon District Court upheld an earlier ruling in a recent trial, finding her guilty of abetting violence. The defendant targeted the victims as retaliation for school violence against her two sons.

According to the prosecution, the defendant's children were beaten by the two victims in January 2022. The following month, the defendant approached one of her son's former classmates and told him to "get revenge."

The boy who was approached by the defendant told the court that she had threatened him, saying she would "call neighborhood gangsters to take care of it." He said he got scared and beat up the two boys who bullied the defendant's sons.

Though the defendant denied giving her son's former classmate orders to assault the bullies, the Chuncheon court rejected the claim.

"Illegal self-help attempts lead to a vicious cycle of violence that can threaten the foundation of the state governed by law. The defendant disregarded her status and responsibility as an adult and brought minors into the matter, and must be held accountable," the court said.