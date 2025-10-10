Girl group Fifty Fifty's agency Attrakt announced Friday that the group will bring out a new album on Nov. 4.

The five-member act will release “Too Much Part 1,” about six months after putting out its third EP, “Day & Night.” The main track from the last mini album, “Pookie,” rose to No. 33 on Melon’s Top 100 Chart. It reentered the music chart and climbed up to No. 51 in July, riding on the popularity of Moon Chanelle’s social media dance challenge.

The group debuted in 2022 and reorganized into a quintet last year before releasing its second EP, “Love Tune.”

Keena, the oldest member, is the only original member in the lineup. She resumed activities in July after a monthslong break, having suffered traumatic stress from a legal dispute with producer Ahn Sung-il over the rights to the group’s breakout hit “Cupid.”