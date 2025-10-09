From Blackpink's Jennie to BTS' V, K-pop stars were booked and busy at fashion week

Fashion week is a busy time for K-pop stars, as they are often invited as guests to strengthen brand associations, particularly in cases where they have global ambassadorship contracts with luxury brands.

Blackpink's Jennie, a well-known ambassador for Chanel, graced the French luxury fashion house's 2026 spring-summer Ready-to-Wear Collection Show, held at the Grand Palais Ephemere on Sunday.

Clad in a mint-colored two-piece and accessorized with a lemon-yellow shoulder bag that brought a bright pop of color to the look with smoky eye makeup, Jennie took the spotlight by donning Chanel's latest collection, designed by Matthieu Blazy.

Fellow groupmate Lisa dazzled the Louis Vuitton women's wear spring summer 2026 show held in late September, sporting a fully-knit Louis Vuitton ensemble from the brand's cruise 2026 collection with layered pearl necklaces and white pumps. She has been acting as the house ambassador for Louis Vuitton since July 2024.

Stray Kids' Felix, who has served as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton since June 2023, attended the same show. Felix is considered a muse to the brand's artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, and has walked in Louis Vuitton fashion shows, including the Cruise 2026 show.

V of global sensation BTS shone at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, wearing a sleek, tailored ensemble from the brand's latest collection. He attended the event wearing a long brown coat over a crisp white shirt paired with a leopard print tie.

Another highlight was Ive's Wonyoung, a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, who exuded elegance and an edgy look in a bow-tie cropped top and crumpled skirt at the luxury fashion brand's spring-summer 2026 fashion show by Miuccia Prada on Sunday.