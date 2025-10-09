HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmall Inc. (02586.hk), a leading provider of digital solutions for the retail industry, today demonstrated its advanced AI-powered solutions and global practices in digital retail at the Apsara Conference 2025, Alibaba Cloud's annual flagship technology event.

At the summit "Born Global: Chinese Enterprises Going Overseas in the AI Era", Dmall Partner Ren Zhongwei delivered a keynote speech, outlining how Chinese software service providers are playing a pivotal role in reshaping the global digital retail landscape. He emphasized that Dmall is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging deep industry insights and advanced technology to position Chinese innovation at the center of the industry's global evolution.

"AI is no longer a feature. It's a fundamental competitive advantage," stated Ren. "At Dmall, we have deeply integrated AI technology into core retail scenarios, including product planning, sales forecasting, and supply chain coordination. This empowers retailers to shift from a dependency on intuition-based practices to a data-driven model, enabling smarter, data-backed decisions and driving significant operational efficiencies."

Ren also called on Chinese technology firms expanding abroad to work together to build and protect the global reputation of "China Technology." He noted Dmall's close collaboration with Alibaba Cloud on security, compliance, and integration as a key enabler for its clients' multinational ambitions.

"As we continue to focus on the industry, develop benchmark cases, and build a trusted ecosystem, the path for Chinese technology to go global will become increasingly broad," Ren concluded.

In addition to the keynote, Dmall participated as an exhibitor at the conference, presenting its latest AI-driven products and applications. The company's booth offers a firsthand look at how its cutting-edge solutions are empowering retailers to enhance operational efficiency and drive scientific decision-making.

To date, Dmall's business has expanded to 10 countries and regions, serving a diverse range of retail formats including supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, and specialty brand outlets.

