Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival

The 18th Jeongeup Gujulcho Festival will take place from Oct. 14-26 at Gujulcho Provincial Garden in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province. Held during the peak of autumn, the festival showcases Asia’s largest colony of Gujulcho flowers, covering 150,000 square meters of mountain forest. Visitors can enjoy a breathtaking sea of blossoms set against serene pine groves and crystal-clear streams. The festival features a wide range of programs including concerts, lectures, local product markets, craft workshops and photo contests. Paid activities include a flower train ride and ziplining above the scenic garden. Admission is 7,000 won for adults, 5,000 won for teens and 3,000 won for children.

Changdeokgung Yakdabang

Changdeokgung Yakdabang, the royal medicine tea room, is open to the public until Oct. 23, offering the opportunity to experience traditional Korean wellness inside the historic royal pharmacy of Changdeokgung Palace. Inspired by the Joseon era philosophy that food and medicine share the same origin, the program features a selection of royal desserts paired with herbal teas. Guests can choose between two dessert sets — Hobakran or Baeran — with delicacies such as candied bellflower root, pressed persimmons and jujube confections; and select a herbal tea: ginger and jujube, ginseng and goji berry, mint and cinnamon or omija. Tickets are priced at 15,000 won per person.

Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival

The Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival will be held through Saturday in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. Celebrating the legacy of Park Yeon (pen name Nangye), one of Korea's "Three Great Masters of Music," the festival showcases the rich traditions of Korean classical music.

Visitors can enjoy a range of performances, from traditional Korean music to modern fusion concerts, gugak busking and special parades. The festival also features hands-on experiences, including traditional Korean instrument crafting and performances.

In addition to musical performances, the event coincides with the Yeongdong Wine Festival, offering a unique blend of traditional music and wine.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port, draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Saturday — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.