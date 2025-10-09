While the South Korea-US alliance remains vital to Washington’s strategic posture of deterring threats from China, it is both an asset and a liability, a US think tank said Thursday.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace called the decadeslong alliance militarily burdensome yet indispensable for safeguarding global semiconductor and critical mineral supply chains, in its report “Legacy or Liability? Auditing US Alliances to Compete with China.”

The report assessed seven key US treaty allies: South Korea, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. It evaluated how each contributes to America’s China strategy across military, economic and technological dimensions, weighing their capabilities, political will and the risks of entanglement.

The study concluded that while Japan and Germany align closely with the US’ goals, South Korea presents a more complex picture. Despite its formidable economic and military power, Seoul has been reluctant to use its armed forces to counter Beijing, maintaining instead a “laser focus” on deterring the threat from North Korea, the report said.

That stance, the researchers said, leaves Washington bearing a “substantial military burden” in defending South Korea — an obligation that could draw the US into a conflict with both Pyongyang and, by extension, China. “South Korea requires a major investment of US military power,” the report noted, “but offers limited contributions to America’s broader deterrence objectives in the Indo-Pacific.”

Still, the analysts emphasized that the alliance endures not only because of security obligations, but also due to Seoul’s critical role in nonmilitary domains — especially semiconductors and advanced materials essential to US technological power.

South Korea, the world’s second-largest chip producer, is constructing what will become the largest semiconductor manufacturing hub globally. Along with Japan and Germany, it is central to Washington’s strategy of “friendshoring” supply chains away from China. Both Seoul and Tokyo have realigned portions of their technology industries with US interests following the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, passing domestic legislation to fortify semiconductor resilience through strategic investment.

Beyond chips, South Korea also produces critical minerals used in advanced batteries and defense technologies, including electronics-grade silicon and high-purity tungsten. The report highlighted the Sangdong mine as a soon-to-be major non-Chinese source of tungsten, bolstered by significant US government support.

Carnegie’s analysis painted the South Korea–US partnership as emblematic of the dilemmas confronting American statecraft: an alliance indispensable for deterring threats from China and sustaining global supply chains, yet fraught with asymmetries that could entangle Washington in new conflicts.

Even so, Seoul’s deepening cooperation with Washington and Tokyo marks a subtle but notable shift in its strategic calculus, the report added. “South Korea sees the US–China competition as a risk to its economic interests,” the report observed, “but it has nevertheless taken small steps toward closer trilateral alignment.”

“Some alliances,” the report concluded, “bolster US aims vis-a-vis China. Others offer more modest benefits — sometimes with greater risks.” South Korea, it suggested, may be both.