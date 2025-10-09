The majority of South Koreans tend not to discuss details about death with their family members, a recent study by a state-funded think tank showed.

The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs conducted a survey on the adults' perception of death, in which 54.3 percent of the respondents said they "have never talked with parents, children, spouse, or siblings about death, final stages of life (or) treatment plans." Some 57.7 percent said they have never heard their family members talk about such matters.

While most people refrain from discussing death with loved ones, 78.6 percent of the respondents have thought about such matters in the final stages of life.

The report was about "dying well," a concept closely related to dying peacefully and with dignity. When asked what was the most element of dying well, 20.1 percent said it was dying without pain, followed by "family members not having to care for me for a long time" (18.5 percent) and "family members not being financially burdened by caring for me" (17.5 percent).

Another 10.9 percent said it was most important to mentally prepare for death.

Some 97 percent of the respondents said it was important to be in the least amount of physical pain as possible, even if it was not the most important element in death.

In relation to wanting to be in minimal pain and not burdening one's family, 91.9 percent of the respondents said they are willing to use hospice care near death. About 82 percent said they agree with legalizing euthanasia, referring to deliberately ending one's life to relieve suffering.