SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is presenting its broad and highly integrated portfolio of energy-efficient power, cooling, and infrastructure solutions for next-generation AI and high-performance computing data centers at Data Centre World Asia 2025. Key highlights include a 20-feet Containerized Data Center and a Power Train Unit for Al edge applications. The former features Delta's state-of-the-art liquid-to-air (L2A) coolant distribution unit (CDU) with up to 80kW cooling capacity while the latter boasts a modular design scalable up to 2,400 kW. The entire showcase enables cloud service providers and enterprises not only to expand their digital capacity with lower operational costs, but also to advance their sustainability goals.

Jackie Chang, Delta's Head for the Southeast Asia Region, said, "The growth of AI and emerging digital workloads are reshaping how facilities are designed and operated. At Data Centre World 2025, we're demonstrating how Delta's diversified and integrated set of high-efficiency solutions help customers solve pressing power and cooling challenges while building a more resilient and sustainable digital ecosystem."

Innovations for High-Density and Green Operations

This year, Delta is spotlighting five flagship solutions designed to meet the twin challenges of high-density workloads and greener operations:

The AI Containerized Data Center offers enterprises a ready-to-deploy solution that integrates power, cooling, and IT resources into a single, compact package. Designed to bring AI infrastructure directly to customer facilities, the AI Containerized Data Center simplifies implementation and accelerates adoption without the need for extensive retrofits. It integrates power, cooling, and IT resources into a compact, ready-to-deploy solution; supporting High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) by reducing multiple power conversion stages, thereby achieving higher overall energy efficiency.

Complementing the Center, Delta's Liquid Cooling solutions delivers precise, liquid-based thermal management tailored for high-density workloads, ensuring efficient cooling performance for AI-driven computing demand. Delta's in-rack liquid-to-liquid CDUs provide cooling capacity of up to 200 kW per rack, designed for high-density GPU/AI deployments.

The customizable Power Skid delivers a high-density, prefabricated power distribution platform that integrates key components such as switchgear, UPS modules, rectifiers, and battery storage into a compact, factory-tested unit. Designed for rapid deployment, it reduces on-site installation time and complexity compared to traditional builds. Unlike many standardized solutions, Delta's skid can be tailored to specific site requirements, ensuring that power systems align with each facility's operational needs. Combined with Delta's integrated Thermal & Power Solutions, the skid provides reliable, energy-efficient performance across diverse data center environments.

Delta's Microgrid for Data Center integrates renewables, batteries, gensets, and other energy sources to deliver stable, high-quality power and strengthen grid resilience under demanding AI workloads. With flexible hardware and software architecture, it adapts to complex site conditions and leverages advanced modeling to optimize stability and reliability in modern data centers.

Completing the showcase, Delta presents its Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Solution, highlighting the role of green hydrogen in decarbonising data center operations and enabling future-ready, low-carbon energy pathways. Visitors can also interact with Delta's 3D digital model of hydrogen applications and view the Delta Net Zero Science Lab video, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Other solutions on display include Delta's energy storage models, ICMS, building automation and retrofit solutions, as well as power shelves, AI server and networking PSUs, cooling fans, and advanced converters.

Aligned with its global sustainability vision, Delta remains committed to advancing technologies that enable greener digital economies. The Greening Intelligence report by Economist Impact shows that as AI adoption grows, energy efficiency, grid resilience and supplier accountability are becoming critical priorities for enterprises. As part of its RE100 pledge, Delta is committed to using 100% renewable electricity by 2030, alongside a broader ambition of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. By combining innovation in power, cooling and clean energy, Delta ensures its data center solutions not only meet rising digital demands but also help customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com