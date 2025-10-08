Accor Welcomes Mascioni Hotel Collection as the brand standard for guestrooms at Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel and MGallery Collection

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, one of the most prestigious names in luxury hospitality, and Standard Textile Co., Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to provide Mascioni Hotel Collection as the preferred luxury linen provider for a selection of Accor's luxury brands: Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, and MGallery Collection. This exciting partnership will encompass over 350 properties worldwide.

Accor and Mascioni Hotel Collection have collaborated to craft an exclusive collection of bed and bath linens, meticulously designed to significantly enhance the luxury experience for hotel guests by enveloping them in unparalleled comfort and refined elegance. The bedding collection features products made with premium cotton, offering superior softness and durability. Each Accor luxury brand featuring Mascioni Hotel Collection linens will tailor the collaboration to its unique identity: Sofitel and Sofitel Legend will reflect classic French elegance, MGallery Collection will offer modern twist design, and Fairmont will showcase refined luxury.

"Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are always welcoming, approachable and authentic, creating a space where guests feel at home while experiencing something extraordinary," said Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont. "Our collaboration with Mascioni Hotel Collection is a true testament to our shared commitment of excellence."

"Sofitel and MGallery are very proud to partner with Mascioni Hotel Collection, integrating our luxury offerings with the pinnacle of Italian textile artistry," said Maud Bailly, CEO, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems. "This strategic collaboration redefines in room elegance and comfort, delivering a truly exceptional guest experience globally."

The Mascioni Hotel Collection is a linen brand exclusively dedicated to the hospitality market. With Italian origins dating back to 1957, the brand was acquired by Standard Textile, a global leader in hospitality, in 2018. Today, Mascioni Hotel Collection is a hallmark of elegance, offering bespoke linens for the finest hotels worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Accor," said Gary Heiman, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile. "Accor's luxury portfolio epitomizes sophistication, innovation, and personalized experiences, which aligns perfectly with the brand values of Mascioni Hotel Collection. This partnership allows us to create something truly special, setting a new standard in luxury."

As part of Standard Textile's and Accor's commitment to sustainability and guest well-being, the Mascioni Hotel Collection proudly carries the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification. This certification ensures that every product in the collection is free from harmful chemicals and is safe for both guests and the environment.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, the company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, and interiors markets worldwide. For more information, visit standardtextile.com.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,700 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .

Judy Sroufe

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

jsroufe@standardtextile.com

www.standardtextile.com