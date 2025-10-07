SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer and manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), and Tonomia, a Belgian innovator in renewable energy solutions for distributed AI, proudly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify their strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in delivering sustainable AI infrastructure powered by renewable energy. The MOU was officially signed during the prestigious Belgian Economic Mission to the West Coast of the USA at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, with dignitaries, American and Belgian officials, and HRH Princess Astrid in attendance.

This landmark agreement brings together MiTAC's advanced GPU server technology with Tonomia's innovative renewable energy solutions to enable low-carbon, high-performance AI clusters for global enterprises. Through this collaboration, both companies are dedicated to transforming data center operations with clean energy and intelligent infrastructure, supporting the next generation of AI with eco-friendly solutions.

"Our partnership with Tonomia demonstrates MiTAC's commitment to open innovation and practical sustainability in data centers," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology. "By pairing our industry-leading GPU servers with Tonomia's renewable energy platform, we're reducing the environmental footprint of energy-intensive operations while driving forward next-gen AI applications and high-performance computing."

Tonomia's modular approach covers solar carports, on-site battery storage, and distributed AI infrastructure, turning underused parking lots into clean energy hubs for electric vehicles and AI datacenter workloads. This integrated model not only generates green energy, but also utilizes waste heat to increase site efficiency and benefits building owners and operators with optimized grid support.

"With the rapid growth of AI, sustainable energy supply is essential to power next-generation applications," said Dr. Mustapha Belhabib Founder & CEO of Tonomia. "Joining forces with MiTAC, we're enabling customers to deploy powerful GPU-enabled AI clusters on a truly sustainable foundation."

Together, MiTAC Computing and Tonomia are providing scalable, real-world solutions for eco-friendly compute at the intersection of renewable energy and artificial intelligence—empowering customers globally to build smarter, greener digital infrastructure.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

Visit our corporate website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/