Korean Air, South Korea's largest flag carrier, has signed a research cooperation agreement with Swedish flight-tracking company Wingbits to support airspace integration research for advanced air mobility, a release from the Stockholm-based company showed Tuesday.

Under the agreement signed last month, Korean Air's R&D center will gain access to Wingbits' real-time flight tracking data to advance the development and testing of the airline's in-house integrated air traffic control and routing coordination system.

The collaboration is expected to bolster Korean Air's research into AAM and unmanned aircraft technologies, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening South Korea's role as a global leader in aviation innovation.

Wingbits will provide Korean Air with high-quality automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data covering the Incheon flight region, as well as portions of North America and Europe.

Founded in Stockholm in 2023, Wingbits operates one of the world's fastest-growing encrypted flight tracking networks. Within its first year, it has achieved 80 percent global coverage through more than 4,500 active stations, tracking about 150,000 flights daily across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. (Yonhap)