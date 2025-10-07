North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as his “dearest comrade,” underscoring deepening bilateral ties.

According to North Korea’s state-run Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday, Kim wrote, “My most intimate comrade Vladimir Putin, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to you on your meaningful birthday.”

Praising Putin’s “wise leadership and patriotic devotion,” Kim said that under the Russian leader’s guidance, “the Russian Federation has become a world-class power with strong political stability and robust national strength, proudly taking the lead in creating a multipolar world.” Kim added, “Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together and our friendship will be eternal and indestructible.”

Kim voiced confidence that the “alliance between North Korea and Russia, now entering a new heyday, will continue to flourish, driven by the warm friendship and close comradeship bonds” between the two leaders. Kim asserted that the partnership would make a “significant contribution to building a just and multipolar international order.”

Sources noted that Kim’s message highlighted the close personal rapport between the two leaders, reflecting the strengthening political and military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Referring to his recent meeting with Putin in Beijing during China’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of its “Victory Day,” Kim recalled, “We will continue to fully support the Russian people’s just struggle to defend their national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests.” Kim emphasized that Pyongyang considers this support as a “brotherly duty” and vowed to “remain faithful in upholding the implementation of the bilateral treaty.”

The two leaders last met on Sep. 3 in Beijing, where they reaffirmed their commitment to further elevate bilateral relations. Since signing the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June last year, North Korea and Russia have expanded cooperation across military and economic fronts, reinforcing what both describe as a “blood-sealed alliance.”

Meanwhile, North Korea has reportedly dispatched approximately 14,000 troops to Russia since late last year, with additional deployments reportedly discussed during their latest summit -- including possible North Korea’s participation in mine-clearing operations in Russian territories.