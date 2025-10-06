Citizens and tourists gathered at Namsangol Hanok Village in central Seoul on Monday to celebrate the Chuseok holiday with a wide array of cultural performances and traditional activities.

Visitors took part in programs such as playing “yutnori,” a traditional Korean game played with four sticks, listening to stories about setting up the ancestral table, known as charyesang, and enjoying music and dance performances.

The day’s events offered both locals and foreign visitors an opportunity to experience the heritage of Korea’s major traditional holiday.