South Korea's new top envoy to the United States vowed Saturday to mobilize "all embassy capacities" to help address trade and other bilateral issues with the US, as she arrived in Washington to begin her ambassadorship.

Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha, who served as Seoul's foreign minister from 2017-2021, made the remarks as Seoul and Washington face a series of challenging tasks, including finalizing a trade deal, resuming diplomacy with North Korea and addressing visa issues for Korean workers.

"As tough issues (between Korea and the US) have been tangled up, (I) will make best efforts to disentangle those issues well by mustering up not just my efforts, but all embassy capacities," she told reporters upon arrival at Dulles International Airport near Washington.

The nation's first female ambassador to the US added that she will capitalize on her experience as a former foreign minister and former head of the nongovernmental Asia Society, among others, to successfully conduct her duties in the US.

As a key pending issue facing the bilateral relationship, Kang pointed to ongoing talks to hash out details of the $350 billion investment fund that Seoul has committed to as part of a framework trade deal with US President Donald Trump's administration.

"(We) will respond thoroughly on the ground to ensure that (the two sides) can find a point of agreement in a mutually good result," she said.

"Of course, the industry minister and trade minister are directly involved in the efforts to reach a deal, but as the embassy chief on the ground, I think I should make efforts to provide maximum support (to them)."

She also touched on working-group efforts between Seoul and Washington to address visa issues for Korean workers amid lingering questions over the US' credibility as a reliable investment partner following last month's immigration crackdown that led to the detention of more than 310 Korean workers in Georgia.

"I understand that the first meeting of the working group concluded well to help ensure there will be no issue for Korean businesspeople's entry," she said.

"I will make efforts to ensure the operation of a sustainable, trustworthy visa program can be entrenched as we will engage in the second working-group meeting and additional negotiations on the matter."

Before departing for the US, Kang met Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, as Korea's automotive industry is grappling with a 25 percent auto tariff, with a bilateral agreement to lower it to 15 percent yet to go into force pending negotiations to finalize the trade deal struck in July.

"I think that Hyundai's voice is very important given that the enterprises and the government have to work as a team to produce a good result," she said.

Asked to comment on a recent White House statement that Trump remains open to talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "without any preconditions," Kang reiterated South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's support for Trump's pursuit of dialogue with Pyongyang.

"On the ground, (I believe we) should send that message by upholding President (Lee's) will, and should ensure that dialogue can materialize (between the US and the North)," she said.

"After all, North Korea should come out (for dialogue). That said, (we) will engage in close consultations with US officials in that regard."

Touching on a news report that Trump is expected to visit South Korea for just one day ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to begin late this month, the envoy said that talks between Seoul and Washington still continue on that matter.

"We are making efforts to work out a schedule (for Trump's visit to Korea), which is mutually satisfactory to both sides, and we will actively support that effort here (in the US)," she said. (Yonhap)