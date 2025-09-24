South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has expressed hope for Seoul and Washington to work out a "reasonable" solution to finalize a bilateral trade deal as he met foreign affairs experts in New York, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Lee shared the latest developments and challenges in trade negotiations with the United States during a dinner meeting with them on the margins of the UN General Assembly, as the two countries strive to finalize details of Seoul's $350 billion investment pledge made under a broad-brush trade deal struck in late July.

"(Lee) explained the reason why (South Korea) cannot accept US demands unconditionally, and expressed hope for the two sides to explore a reasonable solution," the presidential office said in a release.

Participants included Kang Kyung-wha, president of the Asia Society and Lee's pick for ambassador to the US; Thomas Byrne, president of the Korea Society; Susan Elliott, president of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy; Kathleen Stephens, chair of the Board of the Korea Society; Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group; and Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editor of Foreign Affairs.

The experts noted South Korean companies' active investment in the US and suggested Seoul further expand outreach to the US government, Congress and local communities, pledging support to help resolve outstanding issues between the two nations, the office said.

Lee also outlined Seoul's efforts to ease military tensions and achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

He stressed that Korea, the world's only divided nation, views peace and stability on the peninsula as key to building a global peace framework.

Describing US President Donald Trump as a leader who "has the ability and determination to achieve the goal," Lee pledged to work with Washington to pursue a pragmatic approach on North Korea, according to the office.

The participants highlighted Trump's reaffirmation of his willingness to resume talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during his summit with Lee last month, and voiced hope for progress in easing tensions and advancing peace on the peninsula, it noted.

Trump and Kim held three summits during Trump's first term. (Yonhap)