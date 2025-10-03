Film expert to lead K-Arts for four years, tasked with nurturing next generation of global artists

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Friday the appointment of Pyeon Jang-wan, 61, a professor at the School of Film, TV and Multimedia, as the 10th president of the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts). His four-year term runs through Oct. 1, 2029.

Pyeon was elected as the university’s presidential candidate in June, securing 65.2 percent of the votes in a direct election involving students, faculty and staff. His appointment was finalized upon Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young’s recommendation and President Lee Jae Myung’s official approval.

“K-Arts ranked 19th globally and first in Asia in the 2025 QS World University Rankings for performing arts,” Chae said in a statement. “With President Pyeon’s expertise, we expect the university to strengthen its role as a global hub of art education, cultivating the next generation of creative leaders.”

Pyeon studied English literature at Chung-Ang University and film theory at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Since joining K-Arts as a professor of film in 1995, he has served in key posts including dean of the School of Film, TV and Multimedia and head of academic affairs.

He has also held leadership roles beyond the university, including president of the Moving Image Technology Association of Korea, international director of the Korean Cinema Association and board member of the Busan International Film Festival.