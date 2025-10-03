The 2025-2026 Korean Basketball League kicked off Friday for a six-month run.

A total of 10 teams will compete in a 54-game regular season through April 8, with breaks in November and February-March for FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs, known locally as “spring season.”

The season opened with a rematch of last year’s finals between LG and Seoul SK in Changwon, while Seoul Samsung faced Busan KCC, and Ulsan Hyundai Mobis hosted Wonju DB.

LG Electronics is the new title sponsor for this season, following Changwon LG’s championship win last season.

Fans cheer for the 2025-2026 LG Electronics Korean Basketball League's opening game between Seoul Samsung and Busan KCC held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, in Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Head coach Lee Sang-min of Busan KCC gestures during the game against Seoul Samsung at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
Busan KCC’s Shaun Long (right) battles Seoul Samsung’s Nicholson (center) and Choi Hyun-min for a rebound during the 2025-2026 KBL season opener at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
