JYP Entertainment says singer withdrew from Bulacan concert just two days before due to health concerns

Twice member Jeongyeon may miss the group’s world tour stops in Singapore and Malaysia, following her absence from the Philippines concert.

“We cannot confirm whether Jeongyeon will appear at the Singaporean and Malaysian shows. What we can say for sure at the moment is that she will not be performing at the Bulacan show,” a JYP Entertainment official told The Korea Herald, Friday.

On Thursday, the agency announced on the group’s fan platform that the singer would not join the Twice ‘This is For’ World Tour Bulacan concert scheduled for Saturday. She had performed at the group’s concert in Macao on Sept. 27-28.

“We sincerely apologize to fans who have been waiting for the concert for a long time. This was an unavoidable decision made with the artist’s health and recovery as our top priority,” JYP Entertainment said.

Jeongyeon has been active in the group’s sixth world tour since it kicked off in Seoul on July 19, performing in four Japanese cities and most recently in Macao. News of her sudden absence just a week after the Macau shows has heightened concern among fans.

The singer has faced recurring health challenges over the years. She underwent surgery for a herniated disc in 2020 and went on hiatus in 2021 after being diagnosed with panic disorder. Though she returned in June 2022, she took another short break two months later due to side effects from steroid treatment and recurring panic attack symptoms.