Twice hit yet another career-high on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Strategy,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

The single has been on the main songs chart for four weeks, climbing up seven spots from the previous week to No. 62 — both new records for the group.

The collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is also the title track of Twice's 14th EP, which was released in December. However, "Strategy" only appeared on the chart months later, after it was played in “KPop Demon Hunters.”

“Takedown,” another song in the movie's soundtrack sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung, jumped up six spots to No. 60 in its sixth week on the chart.

The group heads to Nagoya, Japan, to host performances Saturday and Sunday as part of its ongoing world tour, “This Is For.”