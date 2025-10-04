South Korean troops in Lebanon and South Sudan are quietly carrying out a mission that their commanders say reflects not only the country’s growing global role but also a debt owed to the international community, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday.

As the United Nations Command commemorates its 75th anniversary, Seoul has emphasized its contributions to international peacekeeping operations — pointing to the “Dongmyeong” Unit in southern Lebanon and the “Hanbit” Unit in South Sudan as symbols of its commitment. Both contingents operate under the UN flag, in some of the world’s most fragile regions.

Korean troops build roads, restore trust

South Korea first deployed the Dongmyeong Unit to Lebanon in 2007 after a war between Israel and Hezbollah left the region unstable. Now in its 31st rotation, the contingent patrols 24 hours a day to intercept illicit arms flows and monitor armed groups along the southern border.

The work has not gone unnoticed. Brig. Gen. David Colussi of Italy, who commands the UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s western sector, praised the unit’s “dedication, discipline and spirit of service,” urging Koreans to take pride in its contributions to regional peace.

Beyond patrols, the unit has earned a reputation for community projects that range from installing solar-powered streetlights to building water treatment plants. Medical teams have been providing thousands of consultations annually since 2007. This includes popular dental care services, which were incorporated in 2016. Meanwhile, Korean language and Taekwondo classes have each attracted a total of 2,180 and 26,200 local participants, respectively, over the past 20 years.

In Tyre, Lebanon, Mayor Hassan Dbouk said that newly installed street lighting by the Dongmyeong troops had transformed once-darkened neighborhoods into safer spaces for residents and tourists. “We are always grateful,” he said.

In South Sudan, where infrastructure remains minimal more than a decade after independence, Korea’s Hanbit Unit has focused on engineering and reconstruction. Since 2013, its soldiers have repaired over 2,800 kilometers of road, ensuring that aid convoys can reach communities otherwise cut off by seasonal floods.

The troops also constructed 17 km of embankments along the White Nile, protecting 200,000 people in Bor from annual inundations. The UN Mission in South Sudan recently named the Hanbit Unit its “Best Engineer Unit,” calling it a model for others.

Alongside engineering, the contingent runs a vocational school and farm, teaching skills from carpentry to poultry farming. More than 700 South Sudanese have graduated from the program, with many securing jobs or starting businesses.

“South Sudan’s prosperity and revitalized trade are possible thanks to the Hanbit Unit’s road construction,” said Boyoi Gola, mayor of Pibor.

Extending Korea’s Global Reach

For Seoul, the presence of both units carries symbolic weight. Officials portray them as heirs to the solidarity shown by UN troops who fought in the Korean War. Col. Lee Ho-jun, who commands the Dongmyeong Unit, described his soldiers as Korea’s “national representatives,” pledging to serve Lebanon “with the mindset that Lebanon’s peace is Korea’s honor.”

His counterpart in South Sudan, Col. Choi Bo-geol, struck a similar note: “Our soldiers’ sweat and dedication bring real hope to the people here. We will continue under the motto, ‘Hope for South Sudan, Glory for Korea.’”

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Command, the body formed to counter the North Korean invasion in 1950. For South Korea, still technically at war with the North, the anniversary has been a moment not only to recall the sacrifices of allied forces but also to demonstrate that the country is now a provider of security beyond its own borders, Seoul officials said.

Since the Dongmyeong Unit was deployed to Lebanon in 2007, it has conducted more than 140,000 patrols, monitoring smuggling routes and armed activity. The unit's name translates as “bright light from the east.”

Engineering efforts by the Hanbit Unit, whose name means “great light,” over the past 12 years have included road repair, building flood defenses and supporting reconstruction. The unit's rehabilitation of thousands of kilometers of dirt road has helped connect remote towns to the capital, Juba, and to neighboring markets.