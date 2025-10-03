An Interior Ministry official, who was among those in charge of restoring the government's fire-damaged IT systems, was found dead on Friday, according to police and local reports.

The official, whose identity is withheld, was found collapsed on the ground near a building, which is part of the Sejong Government Complex, at around 10:50 a.m.

It appears that the deceased had jumped from the building. The official's mobile phone was found in a nearby smoking area on the 15th-floor terrace of the building.

The official, whose designation is a team leader, had been among those leading efforts to restore online government services affected by the Sept. 26 fire at the state data management agency.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said during a government meeting that the restoration rate for the 647 affected services stood at 17.8 percent, a week after the fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon caused a massive systems outage.

The minister said the government will speed up the restoration, treating the seven-day Chuseok holiday as a golden time for the work. Chuseok this year lines up with two of South Korea's public holidays — National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day —resulting in a rare week-long break.