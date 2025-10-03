BERLIN, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a world-leading provider of distributed solar and energy storage solutions (ESS), proudly announces its recognition as a Tier 1 PV inverter supplier by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This milestone reinforces Growatt' s position as a global leader in solar energy and reflects the company's long-standing commitment to making sustainable energy accessible for homeowners, businesses, and communities worldwide.

Tier 1 Recognition: A Testament to Innovation and Trust

Being ranked as a Tier 1 solar inverter supplier underscores Growatt's strength across diverse solar markets and its consistent delivery of high-efficiency, reliable, and user-focused clean energy solutions. The recognition is based on S&P Global' s rigorous evaluation of global PV inverter manufacturers, further validating Growatt' s strong partnerships, trusted brand reputation, and outstanding global performance.

Growatt's Tier 1 inverter portfolio covers the full spectrum of applications:

Beyond inverters, Growatt builds a complete clean energy ecosystem with energy storage systems, EV chargers, and portable power solutions, enabling users to achieve true energy independence and sustainability.

Supporting Global Growth: New Solutions for Key Markets

In addition to its Tier 1 ranking, Growatt is preparing to expand its product lineup with next-generation solutions tailored for regional energy needs. The WIT 8-25K series, will provide flexible power outputs and advanced grid support functions for residential and commercial users, helping accelerate solar adoption across diverse market conditions. Meanwhile, the MID HU series, optimized for Europe, will bring higher efficiency, robust grid compliance, and smart energy features to meet the region's growing demand for reliable distributed solar.

These upcoming innovations underscore Growatt's commitment to delivering localized solutions that combine global expertise with market-specific adaptability—ensuring customers everywhere benefit from clean, resilient, and cost-effective energy.

Driving the Global Energy Transition

With installations in over 180 countries, Growatt continues to rank among the top global residential PV inverter suppliers and remains a trusted partner for millions of solar users. From rooftop solar inverters and hybrid energy storage systems to utility-scale PV plants, Growatt empowers people and organizations to generate, store, and consume energy more sustainably.

"Being recognized as a Tier 1 PV inverter supplier by S&P Global is a true honor," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "This achievement reflects the trust of our partners and customers worldwide, and we will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that enable everyone to benefit from clean, reliable, and affordable energy."

About Growatt

Founded in 2011, Growatt is a global leader in distributed energy, offering solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy solutions for homes and businesses. With R&D centers in China and Germany and 1,100+ engineers, Growatt delivers innovative and reliable products worldwide. The company has 63+ offices and subsidiaries across 30+ countries, serving users in over 180 regions. Growatt continues to lead in technology innovation and customer satisfaction, empowering a greener, more sustainable future. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: marketing@growatt.com | en.growatt.com