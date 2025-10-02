ENNOVI Announces Strategic Expansion ‘Beyond Automotive’

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI announces a strategic expansion of its focus beyond the automotive sector. In line with the electrification and artificial intelligence (AI) megatrends converging in the automotive industry to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles, the company will leverage its core connectivity capabilities to serve a broader market. This strategic decision builds on ENNOVI's long-standing success as a trusted partner to customers, providing innovative battery and powertrain solutions spanning mild 48V hybrids to BEVs. Its solid, signal connectivity systems are also advancing autonomous driving capabilities. Each of these competencies seamlessly enables the electrification and AI transformation across other industries.

"Our 'Beyond Automotive' strategy is a natural evolution for ENNOVI," says Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI. "By leveraging our innovation, speed, and global reach, we are set to empower customers to follow the electrification and AI megatrends across diverse industries to get to the future, faster, from anywhere."

ENNOVI's expansion will see the company applying its knowledge and expertise to aerospace, consumer devices, data storage, and industrial applications. At the same time, Interplex Medical will merge under ENNOVI's brand. ENNOVI Medical delivers trusted medical solutions with precision, reliability, and scalability, enabling OEMs to develop mission-critical, smart devices in various applications, including diagnostics, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), and minimally invasive surgical applications.

This expansion will be supported by ENNOVI's lean organizational structure and dedicated teams for these industries, which will enable the rapid customization of interconnects, busbars, power modules, and battery interconnects tailored to each region or customer platform. The company's agility and local support closely meet the needs of these diverse markets, enabling OEMs to innovate at pace.

ENNOVI remains fully dedicated to supporting the automotive industry's electrification transformation, recognizing the continued importance of PHEVs as a transitional technology for consumers and the varied regional adoption curves of HEVs and BEVs. This dual focus, combined with the new 'Beyond Automotive' strategy, strengthens ENNOVI's position as a crucial strategic partner in the evolving global landscape.

ENNOVI empowers industries worldwide to accelerate electrification and AI transformation, driving smarter, faster, and more sustainable growth.

