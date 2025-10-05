As millions of South Koreans prepare to reunite with loved ones for Chuseok, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is urging the public to take precautions against the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, foodborne illnesses and viruses contracted abroad.

Although COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have slightly declined recently, reporting 428 cases during the third week of September, they remain higher than the same period last year, which stood at 213.

As older adults and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of developing severe symptoms if infected, the following precautions are reccommended:

Avoid crowded indoor gatherings, or wear a mask if attendance is unavoidable.

If experiencing symptoms such as a fever, sore throat or coughing, seek medical care at a nearby clinic that operates during the holidays.

Visitors to nursing homes or hospitals must wear masks and follow all infection-control guidelines. Anyone with respiratory symptoms should avoid visiting older or immunocompromised relatives.

Holiday foods

Chuseok tables are often filled with dishes made in advance and shared among many. While delicious, these foods can become breeding grounds for bacteria if not stored and prepared safely. KDCA advises to:

Keep perishable foods below 5 degrees Celsius and avoid leaving them at room temperature for long.

Wash hands for 30 seconds with soap before cooking or eating

Cook thoroughly and heat foods to at least 85 C to kill bacteria

If someone has vomiting or diarrhea, they should not prepare food.

If multiple people get sick after eating, report it to your local public health office.

Travel smart

Those heading overseas this holiday should take special care.

Measles is making a global comeback, with more than 160,000 cases reported worldwide as of September. Many of these cases are occurring in Southeast Asia, a popular holiday destination for Korean travelers.

In Korea, 72 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, a 1.5 times increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, 74 percent of the total cases were imported from overseas, mainly from Vietnam (44 cases), followed by South Africa, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Italy, Mongolia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Additionally, 19 secondary cases occurred when travelers unknowingly spread the virus to others in homes or hospitals.

Measles spreads through the air when infected people cough or sneeze, and it's extremely contagious. Over 90 percent of people without immunity will catch it if exposed. Symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red eyes.

The good news is that measles is preventable through vaccination. If you’re planning to travel and are unsure of your vaccination status, check with a health care provider and complete both doses at least four weeks before your trip.

It's also important to protect yourself from waterborne and foodborne diseases such as cholera. This disease is mainly transmitted through contaminated water or food.

Symptoms can include high fever, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea, which may contain blood, mucus, or appear watery. In about 5-10 percent of cases, symptoms can become severe, leading to dehydration, low blood pressure or even death if not treated promptly.

To stay safe, avoid drinking water or eating food if you're unsure about its cleanliness. Stick to bottled or boiled water, eat food that is thoroughly cooked and wash your hands regularly.

If you develop symptoms after returning from your trip, see a doctor immediately and be sure to mention your recent travel history for proper diagnosis and treatment.