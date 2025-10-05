Police ramp up preventive measures, targeted monitoring to tackle holiday crimes

As South Korea enters one of its longest Chuseok holidays in recent years — lasting seven days thanks to adjacent public holidays — concerns are growing that family-related violent crimes could spike during the period.

Police statistics show that violent incidents, particularly those occurring within families or intimate relationships, tend to rise during traditional holidays when relatives gather for extended periods.

According to police data, domestic violence reports rose 62.3 percent and dating violence 30.5 percent during last year's holiday compared to non-holiday periods. Police said more than 4,000 such cases are typically recorded nationwide during Chuseok and that the longer the holiday, the more cases are reported.

“Because so many people gather during the holidays, spur-of-the-moment, assaults between family members are repeated every Chuseok,” a police official said.

Song Ran-hee, representative of the Korea Women’s Hot Line, said that entrenched patriarchal customs also heighten tensions during the holiday.

“Family rituals such as ancestral rites remain male-centered in many households, with women shouldering most of the preparations. Even trivial criticisms over food or ingredients can trigger disputes," she noted.

"In some homes, men and women still eat at separate tables, with men served comfortably while women eat in the kitchen. Such gender roles can spark conflict, and the holiday atmosphere sometimes widens the scope of what is tolerated for men,” she said, adding that it is not unusual for divorce consultations to rise once the holiday ends.

Song noted, however, that the statistics reflect 112 emergency calls, which may come either from victims themselves or from bystanders. As victims themselves usually find it hard to report on their own, the increase may partly be due to holidays bringing problems to the surface.

“The rate of women who experience domestic violence in Korea and directly seek police help hovers around 0.8, which is less than 1 percent. So the increase of reports in the figures may not always be meaningful in themselves,” she said.

Still, Song emphasized that the holiday environment often creates conditions for violence to the surface.

“During Chuseok, people spend longer hours together, which increases points of conflict. Violence may occur not only between husbands and wives but also against children. In some cases, children who visit their parents during the holiday end up calling the police when their mother had previously stayed silent,” she said.

Beyond domestic and dating violence, serious crimes requiring urgent police responses — so-called “code zero” and “code one” cases such as homicide or robbery — also tend to account for a larger share of emergency reports during Chuseok.

In 2023, an average of 56 code zero and 1,949 code one calls were made each day during the Chuseok holiday. That was about the same as in the previous two years, despite a decline in the total number of 112 calls.

In response, authorities are implementing extensive preventive measures. The National Police Agency has designated the period from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12 as a “comprehensive public safety period.”

Patrols will be stepped up in residential areas, entertainment districts, financial institutions, and transport hubs, with additional monitoring of households deemed at high risk of repeat domestic violence or child abuse.

Police will also apply stricter enforcement in cases of violent crimes involving alcohol, expand checks on abandoned homes vulnerable to burglary, and strengthen security at airports and train stations amid an expected surge of travelers.

National Police Agency acting Commissioner Yoo Jae-sung said, “The most important goal is for citizens to spend the holiday safely without incidents or accidents. We will mobilize all available police resources to maintain order during Chuseok.”

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family’s Women’s Human Rights Institute of Korea also announced that it will maintain full operations during the Chuseok holiday to support victims of digital sex crimes, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence.

The institute said its 24-hour hotline, 1366, will continue to provide counseling and connect victims with legal, medical and shelter services. Support is also available through multiple channels, including phone, online chat, KakaoTalk and web-based counseling platforms, to ensure victims can access help in the way most convenient to them.

“In long holiday periods, the risk of gender-based violence tends to rise, so we will make sure there are no gaps in support,” said Shin Bo-ra, president of the institute. “Victims should know they can reach out anytime, anywhere. And if they are harmed or feel threatened, they should not hesitate to call 1366 immediately.”