BAT Rothmans, the South Korean subsidiary of British American Tobacco, said Thursday it has created 50 flower gardens across eight districts in Seoul over the past three years through its “Flower BAT” environmental campaign.

Since its launch in 2023 in partnership with the Korea National Council for Conservation of Nature, the campaign transforms sites prone to littering into community gardens.

By applying the “nudge” theory, the project encourages natural behavioral change without forcing work, but by promoting everyday environmental, social and governance practices.

The first garden was planted in June 2023 near BAT Rothmans’ headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul, following a formal agreement with KNCCN. Since then, the program has expanded across the city, involving employees, environmental group volunteers and residents.

Participants planted 17 species of flowers and trees, including arborvitae for air purification and azaleas for year-round greenery. Now, the project consists of 3,000 trees among its 50 gardens.

The campaign has led to visible improvements, with reduced waste and revitalized local neighborhoods. Residents and shop owners have also taken responsibility for watering and weeding, strengthening community ownership.

One resident said, “Since the garden was created, the atmosphere has brightened and our living environment has become much cleaner.”

“Flower BAT is more than beautification. It’s about building a sustainable urban culture,” a company spokesperson said. “We will continue working with communities to maintain the gardens and expand cleaner, greener spaces.”