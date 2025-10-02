Thai Ambassador to Korea Tanee Sangrat underscored Asia’s growing responsibility to foster regional cooperation and global economic stability amid “protectionism, nationalism, supply chain disruptions and US tariff measures” in his congratulatory speech at The Korea Herald’s HIT Forum, held at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul on Thursday.

In a world of rising trade frictions and global uncertainties, “The spirit of solidarity, mutual understanding and cooperation across Asia is more crucial than ever,” he emphasized. These values will enable us “to coordinate responses to shared challenges and foster resilience.”

Highlighting Asia’s pivotal role as “the world’s leading economic bloc and one of the largest contributors to global growth,” he argued that the region’s diversity, strong intra-regional trade and technological momentum could provide balance and resilience to the global economy.

“Asia’s increasing importance in areas like technology and digital transformation offers pathways to stability and innovation for the global economy,” he said.

Turning to developments at home, the ambassador noted that Thailand recently elected Anutin Charnvirakul as its 32nd Prime Minister. He reassured participants of policy continuity, particularly in large-scale infrastructure projects such as the land bridge project connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

He further emphasized Thailand’s priority to attract foreign investment in high-tech industries, including artificial intelligence, advanced electronics, modern automotive technologies, clean energy and bio-industries -- all areas strongly aligned with Korea’s industrial strengths.

The ambassador also drew attention to Thailand’s ongoing bilateral free trade agreement negotiations with Korea, positioning it within Bangkok’s broader push to deepen regional economic integration.

“These policies will not only help spur trade and investment within Thailand but also create opportunities for our friends in Asia,” he said.

Concluding his address, the ambassador expressed hope that the HIT Forum would continue to serve as a hub for “meaningful exchanges among Asian nations” and contribute to building “a stronger and more connected Asia.”

“When Asia stands together, with trust, dialogue and partnership, the future is not only brighter for our region, but for the world,” he said.