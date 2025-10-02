Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young called for greater solidarity and cooperation among Asian nations in the face of escalating global uncertainties, during his opening remarks at The Korea Herald’s HIT Forum 2025 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul on Thursday.

Choi warned that the long-standing global framework built on peace, coexistence and mutual prosperity was now under threat due to intensifying hegemonic competition among major powers.

“The pillars of civilization we have upheld as shared values are being shaken by geopolitical struggles,” Choi said. “As the international trade order undergoes fundamental restructuring, governments, businesses and individuals alike must urgently seek new survival strategies and avenues for innovation.”

Under the theme “Bridging Futures: Asia’s Next Chapter from Seoul,” this year’s forum was attended by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who delivered a keynote address presenting Korea’s vision for regional cooperation and leadership in Asia’s future development.

Choi expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s presence, saying, “At a time when Korea has been mired in disillusionment and frustration, the prime minister has brought a sense of hope and reason, charting a new course with inclusive leadership.”

Highlighting the current trade tensions with the US, Choi said, “Amid rising complexities in political and economic calculations, reducing geopolitical risks through market diversification is more vital than ever.”

He emphasized the forum’s relevance in fostering new frameworks for Asian cooperation in response to these challenges.

“This is not merely a gathering of policymakers or academics,” Choi said. “We’ve brought together leading journalists from across Asia — those who shape public opinion and drive discourse in their respective countries.”

Asia News Network is a coalition of 20 major media outlets from 19 countries, with The Korea Herald as its Korean representative.

Its annual board meetings are hosted on a rotating basis among member states. This year’s gathering in Seoul coincides with the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration and the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, Gyeongsang Province.

“Inviting over 20 leading Asian media executives to Seoul was no easy feat,” Choi said. “But the insights and discussions we share here today are all the more meaningful because of the effort behind it.”

He also emphasized the importance of the Asian market to Korean companies, saying, “Executives attending today’s forum will gain valuable firsthand insights into real market conditions and business climates across Asia.”

Looking ahead, Choi expressed hopes that the forum would serve as a platform for tackling global challenges and promoting a shared message.

“I sincerely hope that the visiting media leaders will experience Korea’s vibrant cultural content and present a positive and insightful view of our country and companies to the world.”