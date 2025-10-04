The Korea Heritage Service and the Korea Heritage Agency are hosting special programs at Jongmyo Shrine during the 2025 Fall K-Royal Cultural Festival to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the national shrine's designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1995.

The 2025 Fall K-Royal Cultural Festival is taking place from Oct. 8-12 at Seoul's four royal palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung and Changgyeonggung -- and Jongmyo Shrine.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the designation of Jongmyo Daeje, a rite performed to honor the kings and queens of the Joseon Dynasty at Jongmyo Shrine, as an Important Intangible Cultural Heritage in 1975.

One of the special programs is the Jongmyo Humanities Concert to be held on Wednesday.

The concert features a talk on the restoration process of the shrine's Jeongjeon Hall and its meaning, and a geomungo performance.

There is also the Jongmyo Architecture Exploration Tour for teenagers to be held Oct. 11-12.

Participants will explore the Hyangdaecheong Office, Jeongjeon Hall, Yeongnyeongjeon Hall and Jeonsacheong Office.

"The Palace Concert: Jeryeak Meets Pungnyu" offers a variety of performances at the Yeongneyonjeon Hall, from the original Jeryeak -- a form of royal ceremonial song and dance -- to contemporary crossover performances on Oct. 9-12.

"This autumn festival, held after the completion of a five-year restoration of Jeongjeon Hall, will serve as an opportunity to shed new light on the historical and cultural value of Jongmyo and to widely promote its significance. Through a variety of programs encompassing architecture, the humanities and music, we hope that both domestic and international visitors will gain a deeper understanding of Jongmyo and experience its unique resonance," an official from the Korea Heritage Agency said.