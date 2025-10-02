Zerobaseone surprised fans with a live clip of the song “I Know You Know,” uploaded on Thursday via agency WakeOne Entertainment.

The nine members sang their gratitude and affection over the electric piano and bass on the track from their first studio album “Never Say Never.”

The 10-track album released last month ranked No. 23 on the Billboard 200 chart, a career-high for the group, and sold over 1.5 million copies in its first week. The main track, “Iconik,” earned the band first place in all six television chart shows at home.

The fan song video came out one day before Zerobaseone kicked off its world tour, “Here & Now.” The group will perform three times in Seoul before setting off to six more cities in Asia. Tickets for all 11 shows are sold out.