Seoul to halt water bus services, switch to trial runs before reopening

기사요약: 서울시, 계속되는 고장으로 운항 시작한지 열흘 만에 중단,10월 말까지 한강버스 시민 탑승을 중단하고 성능 고도화와 안정화를 위해 '무승객 시범운항'으로 전환하기로

[1] Seoul city will suspend passenger services on its new waterborne public transportation system from Monday, just 10 days after its official launch, following a series of technical malfunctions.

suspend: 유예하다, 중단하다

waterborne: 물에 의해 운반되는

malfunction: 기능 불량

[2] The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Sunday that the Hangang Bus will switch to trial runs from Monday until at least the end of October, aiming to enhance stability and safety for its passengers. Throughout the trial period, buses will run according to their timetables, but without passengers on board.

trial: 실험, 시범

timetable: 시간표

[3] Billed as South Korea’s first eco-friendly waterborne transportation system, Hangang Buses began official operations on Sept. 18. However, several disruptions have already been reported since the launch, including an electrical system fault on Sept. 22 and a rudder malfunction on Friday that forced an abrupt halt in operations.

bill: ~을 ~로 묘사하다

rudder: 배의 키, 항공기의 방향타

abrupt: 돌연한, 갑작스러운

[4] “The recent issues were minor technical and electrical errors that can occur during the optimization stage,” the city government said through its official statement on Sunday.

minor: 가벼운, 별로 중요하지 않은, 심각하지 않은

