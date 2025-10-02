SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the final long holiday of 2025 approaching, South Koreans are eagerly planning their travels for the 10-day Chuseok celebration. Digital travel platform Agoda reports a rise in travel interest during this period, with searches for both domestic and international destinations climbing by 29% and 19% year-on-year, respectively, as travelers make the most of this extended break.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers from May to August for check-ins during the Chuseok holiday, Agoda revealed that South Koreans were most interested in traveling to Japanese destinations during the long break. Tokyo emerged as the top choice, followed by Fukuoka and Osaka. Beyond Japan, Bali (Indonesia) and Da Nang (Vietnam) round out the top five overseas destinations. The findings indicate that South Korean travelers continue to favor short- and mid-haul destinations, which allow quick getaways while still spending quality time with family during the holiday.

For domestic travel, Jeju topped the list, followed by Busan and Seoul. Notably, secondary destinations like Gyeongju and Sokcho round out the top five domestic travel destinations for South Koreans. Gyeongju has seen the highest growth in domestic travel interest, with searches increasing by 91%.

Sokcho has also emerged as a domestic travel hotspot thanks to the city's efforts to attract visitors with 'work-cation (work + vacation)' initiatives and the installation of the 'Sea of Light' media art display at Sokcho Beach, where travelers can enjoy night ocean views paired with immersive light art, creating an ideal setting for photos.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, "With the Chuseok holiday ahead, South Korean travelers are eager to make the most of their last long holiday of the year by traveling with family, friends and loved ones. Agoda is committed to offering a wide range of affordable flights, accommodations, and activity options, helping travelers create memorable experiences both at home and abroad to make this an unforgettable Chuseok holiday."

