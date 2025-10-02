The Los Angeles Dodgers have drawn over 4 million fans in a single season for the first time in franchise history.

Their final regular-season home game against the San Francisco Giants brought 46,601 fans to Dodger Stadium, pushing the 2025 season total to 4,012,470.

The reigning World Series champions led Major League Baseball in average attendance, drawing 49,537 fans per game. The Dodgers become the fifth MLB franchise to surpass 4 million fans in a single season, joining the Blue Jays, Rockies, Yankees and Mets.

Opened in 1962, Dodger Stadium struggled to hit the 3 million mark annually until the late 1970s. Since the arrival of Ryu Hyun-jin in 2013, the Dodgers have paired strong postseason runs with consistently high attendance, leading MLB in 12 of the last 13 seasons.

This year, the addition of star players such as Shohei Ohtani helped spark record-breaking fan enthusiasm.