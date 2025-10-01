Top editors and publishers from 20 media outlets across 19 Asian countries are convening in Seoul this week for the annual board meeting of the Asia News Network, which will be held in conjunction with Thursday's 2025 Korea Herald HIT Forum.

Founded in 1999, ANN has worked to amplify Asia’s voice in global discourse through joint reporting and closer cooperation among member newsrooms.

Its annual board meeting rotates among member countries, and this year’s session takes place in Seoul against the backdrop of President Lee Jae Myung’s new administration and the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Ahead of the meeting, visiting editors toured the headquarters of Hybe, the K-pop agency behind global sensation BTS, and the Samsung Innovation Museum on Wednesday to gain firsthand insight into Korean companies’ innovation strategies and the global appeal of K-culture.

On Thursday, ANN delegates will also join the 2025 Korea Herald HIT Forum as speakers. Under the theme “Asia Dialogue: Shifting Trade Order and Regional Solidarity,” they will discuss pressing trade and security challenges, as well as the significance of Korea hosting this year’s APEC summit.

"At a time when many nations are grappling with trade frictions, it is highly meaningful that Asia’s leading editors are coming together in Seoul to seek solidarity,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO of Herald Media Group. “We hope this forum will help elevate regional attention on the APEC summit.”

For further details, please reach out to The Korea Herald.