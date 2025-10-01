Korean electronic components manufacturer LG Innotek said Wednesday it hosted its annual optical R&D talent recruitment event in Haiphong, Vietnam, marking the first time the event has been held outside Korea.

Launched in 2023, the Optics Tech Conference, or Optechcon, is a yearly event designed to identify and recruit promising talent in optics.

More than 80 science and engineering students and professors from leading universities in northern and central Vietnam, including Vietnam National University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the University of Danang and Hue University, participated in this year’s event on Saturday.

Company executives, including Chief Technology Officer No Seung-won and Chief Human Resources Officer Lee Dong-hoon, introduced LG Innotek’s technological competitiveness, corporate culture and vision.

Local engineers shared their own project experiences and career growth stories. The program also featured a keynote speech by Park Seung-han, honorary professor and former research vice president of Yonsei University, who outlined global trends and future paths in optical technology.

“The lectures, product displays and research center tour gave me valuable insight into LG Innotek’s technology and culture, and helped me envision a career path within the company,” said a student participant at the event.

An LG Innotek official said the decision to host the event in Vietnam reflects the company’s commitment to attracting top-tier local talent. The company recently completed its V3 plant in Haiphong, a 150,000-square-meter facility that more than doubles the subsidiary’s production capacity.

“Starting with Vietnam, we plan to expand tailored recruitment programs to other overseas subsidiaries,” said Lee. “By securing outstanding talent and pursuing innovative hiring practices, LG Innotek will strengthen global competitiveness and deliver differentiated customer value.”