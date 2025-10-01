According to data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, there were 56 camping-related accidents nationwide between 2020 and June 2025, resulting in 39 deaths and 67 injuries.

The leading cause of the accidents was asphyxiation, accounting for 23 cases (41 percent) followed by fires, gas explosions, vehicle accidents, natural disasters and water accidents.

Safety inspections revealed widespread non-compliance with regulations. Between 2023 and 2024, 43-49 percent of summer campsites and 44-63 percent of winter campsites failed to meet safety and hygiene standards.

While campsite operators are required to undergo safety training, inspections remain selective. In response, lawmakers are proposing legislation to empower local authorities to conduct regular inspections and enforce safety improvements, particularly as extreme weather events and tourism demand continue to rise.