The Severance Hospital in Seoul has officially opened the Min Yoon-gi Center, named after BTS member Suga, following his donation of 5 billion won ($3.6 million).

The facility, to be led by pediatric psychiatrist and professor Chun Geun-ah, is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

Made in June, Suga's donation marked the largest-ever celebrity contribution to the Yonsei Medical Foundation, which runs the general hospital. Following his lead, a wave of donations followed, supposedly by his fans.

The center is equipped with state-of-the-art therapy rooms, including soundproofed music and social skills group spaces. It also introduces MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity), a group therapy program that Suga co-developed with Professor Chun by integrating music into treatment.