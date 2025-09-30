Severance Hospital unveils the Min Yoongi Center, built with BTS member Suga’s 5 billion won donation to support children with autism through the MIND music therapy program (Source: @severance_insta, Instagram)
The Severance Hospital in Seoul has officially opened the Min Yoon-gi Center, named after BTS member Suga, following his donation of 5 billion won ($3.6 million).

The facility, to be led by pediatric psychiatrist and professor Chun Geun-ah, is dedicated to supporting children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

Made in June, Suga's donation marked the largest-ever celebrity contribution to the Yonsei Medical Foundation, which runs the general hospital. Following his lead, a wave of donations followed, supposedly by his fans.

View of the music therapy room at the Min Yoon-gi Center (Severance Hospital)
The center is equipped with state-of-the-art therapy rooms, including soundproofed music and social skills group spaces. It also introduces MIND (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity), a group therapy program that Suga co-developed with Professor Chun by integrating music into treatment.

Min Yoon-gi autism center (Severance Hospital)
