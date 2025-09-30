KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Town, the prime destination for Korean beauty in Kuwait and the wider Gulf, announced embarking on a major regional expansion plan, aiming to open 50 branches across the GCC by the end of 2027.

The announcement comes as Korea Town officially joins forces with Boutiqaat Group for Perfumes and Cosmetics, the region's leading name in eCommerce and digital retail. Operating under the "Powered by Boutiqaat" model, Korea Town is set to accelerate its growth by leveraging Boutiqaat's advanced infrastructure, logistics, and digital capabilities.

The expansion aligns with the reveal of Korea Town's newly redesigned branch at The Gate Mall, offering shoppers an elevated retail experience that blends innovation with authentic Korean beauty culture.

With a portfolio of over 250 Korean beauty brands, Korea Town continues to strengthen its position as the Gulf's go-to hub for K-Beauty. Its extensive selection spans Skincare, Haircare, Cosmetics, Accessories, and Cutting-edge Lifestyle trends, ensuring consumers across the region enjoy direct access to the latest innovations from Korea.

The expansion amplifies Korea Town's long-term vision of becoming a cornerstone of the Gulf's beauty retail landscape — setting new benchmarks for growth, innovation, and consumer engagement.

Media and partnership inquiries about joining Boutiqaat and Korea Town may be directed to kt.distribution@boutiqaat.com.