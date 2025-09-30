Bite-sized cinema attracts audiences, complementing full-length releases and opening new avenues for branded content

Snack films, a newly coined term for films with short running times and low ticket prices, are emerging as a new draw at local theaters.

CJ CGV, the theater chain under entertainment conglomerate CJ, reported that “Believe,” which opened Sept. 17, has drawn 10,000 viewers as of Monday. Backed by HL Holdings Corp., the omnibus project directed by Lee Jong-seok, Ra Hee-chan and Park Bum-su, brings together three shorts under the theme “believe.”

The 37-minute work comprising “There's no one here,” “Come to an End” and “God of the Rink" follows earlier attempts by CGV to test the format. Past short-form titles include “Night Fishing,” “Three Days” and “Back! Stage.”

According to the exhibitor, the main appeal of snack films lies in their “short but certain immersion.” The condensed running time makes them easy to consume without much commitment, while the compact storytelling creates sharper dramatic tension. Their brevity also leaves room for experimentation with genres and styles less feasible in standard features for creators.

Snack films can also function as complements to full-length releases, giving audiences additional options before or after another screening.

“They are seen as a new viewing culture that broadens choices in theaters,” a CJ CGV official said, adding that the format helps position cinemas as spaces for varied content rather than just traditional screenings.

Short-form films have also found traction in branded collaborations, emerging as a marketing avenue.“Night Fishing,” starring Son Suk-ku (“Big Bet,” “My Liberation Notes”), was produced in partnership with Hyundai Motor and featured the company’s Ioniq EV.

From an audience perspective, the staying power of snack films will hinge on “diversity and freshness.”

Should filmmakers continue to explore new narratives and genres within the format, snack films could carve out a steady presence in theaters, while also serving as a new film experience for the audience, and an alternative vehicle for brand-driven storytelling for companies, added the CJ CGV official.