LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo has unveiled an ambitious blueprint to drive the company’s next phase of growth, aiming to boost the portion of future businesses such as mobility and robotics to over 25 percent of total revenue by 2030, the company said on Tuesday.

During a recent on-site visit, Moon told employees that the company’s push into next-generation technologies is “rapidly gaining momentum,” underscoring the firm’s strategy for long-term, sustainable growth.

Since taking the helm in late 2023, Moon has championed a bold transformation, steering the company toward future-oriented sectors. These efforts are now starting to show tangible results.

In a significant milestone, LG Innotek signed a strategic partnership with Aeva, a US-based pioneer in LiDAR technology. The alliance marks a pivotal step in the company’s future mobility roadmap, particularly in the area of advanced driver assistance systems.

As part of the deal, LG Innotek will become a core supplier of Aeva’s ultraslim, long-range frequency-modulated continuous wave LiDAR modules. These modules will be integrated into vehicles produced by top global automakers, with mass production scheduled for 2028.

To maximize synergy ahead of commercialization, the company recently transferred the LiDAR business to its optical solution division, which already has strong expertise in automotive camera modules.

In parallel, LG Innotek is ramping up its investment in radar technologies to build a comprehensive sensing solution portfolio for autonomous driving.

Earlier this month, the company acquired a 4.9 percent equity stake in Smart Radar System, a Korean startup known for its 4D imaging radar and proprietary nonuniform array antenna design.

Through this investment, LG Innotek gains access to advanced radar technologies applicable to autonomous vehicles, including 4D imaging and ultrashort-range radar systems.

Its goal is to expand the mobility sensing solutions business to 2 trillion won ($1.43 billion) by 2030, and grow its overall AD and ADAS component portfolio -- encompassing sensing, communication and lighting -- to 5 trillion won.

Beyond mobility, LG Innotek is eyeing robotics as a key pillar of future growth. In May, the company signed a joint development agreement with Boston Dynamics to co-develop vision sensing systems -- dubbed the “eyes of the robot.”

The collaboration marks a crucial step forward in LG Innotek’s robotics ambitions, which Moon has actively promoted since last year. The company is also exploring partnerships with other leading global robotics players to secure a foothold in the growing component market.

In the automotive semiconductor space, LG Innotek has entered the application processor module market, while also seeking to scale operations in the high-value flip-chip ball grid array substrate segment -- a strategic move to expand its presence in the electronics sector.

“LG Innotek’s core technologies extend far beyond mobility and robotics -- encompassing artificial intelligence, aerospace and medical devices,” said Moon. “We will continue to preemptively pursue new S-curves of innovation and position ourselves as a trusted technology partner across emerging industries.”