R&B singer Jenna Suhl released her new single “Good Part” on Tuesday, in collaboration with a producer known for having worked with global stars including Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera and Shakira.

The track was co-written by Adam Messinger, who has also worked with songwriters Lauren Aquilina and Britten Newbill.

Blending rhythm and blues with soul, “Good Part” reflects on the importance of cherishing fleeting moments in everyday life. Its uplifting, sentimental melody encourages listeners to embrace growth even on imperfect days and to pause to appreciate the present. The chorus, in particular, delivers a message of comfort for those struggling with anxiety about the future, lingering regrets or self-doubt.

Suhl, who debuted in the US in 2018 with the single album “Still Here,” has since built a career shaped by her multicultural upbringing across Korea, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Drawing on those experiences, she has crafted a sound that blends R&B with elements of hip-hop, earning recognition for her versatile artistry.