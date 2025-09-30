Demian Dunkley, head of the Unification Church’s US branch, has called on church members in Korea, the US and Japan to gather in Gyeongju, South Gyeongsang Province, during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to protest a special prosecutor’s investigation into church leader Han Hak-ja.

According to local broadcaster JTBC, Dunkley made the remarks during a Sept. 21 sermon at a church facility in New York.

In a video obtained by the outlet, he is seen telling the congregation, “President Trump, along with (Chinese leader) Xi and others, are coming to Korea in October for APEC.”

“What if we gathered hundreds or thousands of young people to welcome Trump with pictures of Trump, pictures of Mother (Han) and American flags?” he said, adding, “We should cover all of Gyeongju with our young people.”

Han, who is widely referred to as the “Mother” or “True Mother” within the church, was detained Sept. 23. She stands accused of colluding with former church official Yoon Young-ho to deliver 100 million won ($71,307) to conservative People Power Party Rep. Kwon Seong-dong in 2022 in exchange for political favors contingent on Yoon Suk Yeol winning that year's presidential election.

Han is also charged with misusing church funds to gift a luxury necklace and two Chanel handbags to Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee. Han has denied the allegations, claiming she “does not know what a Chanel bag is.” Her lawyer has argued that any illicit actions were carried out independently by church official Yoon.

Dunkley echoed those denials in his sermon. "I don't know what kind of deal or what kind of motive (church official Yoon) would have to blame Mother (Han)," he said.

Aligning with other church leaders, he dismissed ongoing investigations as "religious persecution."

Founded in 1954 by Moon Sun-myung, the Unification Church -- officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification -- has a presence in over 100 countries. Moon declared himself the Second Coming of Christ. The group has long faced criticisms for its doctrine and its social and political influence, with some calling it a cult.